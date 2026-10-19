Thailand has secured $200 million, or 6.7 billion baht, in World Bank financing for investments in clean energy and the development of low-carbon cities. The funds will be channelled through the financing mechanism of the Export-Import Bank of Thailand, Bangkok Post reports.

Energy efficiency in cities and industrial zones

According to deputy government spokeswoman Lalida Persavivatana, the financing is intended to support energy-efficiency measures in public buildings and industrial areas. Planned measures include the installation of rooftop solar panels and upgrades to electrical systems in schools, healthcare facilities, district offices and street lighting systems.

Bangkok and areas managed by the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand have been identified as priority locations for project implementation. Energy service companies are planned to be involved in financing the upgrades, which is expected to reduce upfront modernization costs for companies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Just transition plan

Thailand is also developing a roadmap for a just energy transition, which will be supported by 20 million baht at the initial stage. It is intended to help small and medium-sized enterprises, workers, farmers and communities adapt to clean technologies and new economic standards.

The country's government linked the agreements to the holding of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Bangkok. According to the publication, the event brought together nearly 20,000 delegates from 191 countries. The next annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank will take place in Abu Dhabi in 2029.

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