Israeli military raids home in Syria's Taranga — Anadolu Agency

Israeli forces entered the village of Taranga in the northern part of Quneitra province in southern Syria and raided one of the homes. According to Syrian state media, illumination flares were also fired over the area.

Raid in Quneitra

The operation was reported by the Syrian state TV channel Alikhbariah. According to Anadolu Agency, the incident occurred late Monday evening amid repeated Israeli military operations in the area.

Syrian state agency SANA had previously reported that on Saturday Israeli forces detained two Syrians near Taranga while they were working in olive groves. According to the agency, they were released on Sunday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Damascus' reaction

On Sunday, Syria's Foreign Ministry condemned the escalation of Israeli incursions into the provinces of Quneitra and Daraa. The ministry also reported increased helicopter, reconnaissance aircraft and warplane flights over the south of the country.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry called these actions a flagrant violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The ministry said that further incursions threaten security and stability and hinder reconstruction, and called on the international community to stop the violations and ensure that Israel complies with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

Anadolu Agency notes that Israeli forces have conducted repeated raids in southern Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024.

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