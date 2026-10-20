In Poland, a vote in the Sejm on holding National Bank of Poland Governor Adam Glapiński accountable before the State Tribunal has been tentatively scheduled for the end of November. Sejm Marshal Włodzimierz Czarzasty said this, RMF24 reports.

According to Czarzasty, two sittings of the lower house of the Polish parliament are currently scheduled for November: November 5–6 and November 17–19. He said that all issues related to the procedure must be clarified before the vote, and that he would present the answers at a separate press conference.

Allegations against the NBP governor

The authors of the preliminary motion accuse Glapiński of violating the constitution and laws. The allegations include indirect financing of the budget deficit through asset purchases in 2020–2021, conducting such purchases without proper authorization from the Monetary Policy Council, foreign exchange interventions without analogous authorization from the NBP Management Board, as well as violating the requirement of the bank governor's political impartiality.

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Glapiński himself said in October that the work of the parliamentary commission had no basis, harmed Poland's internal interests and could negatively affect international relations. Earlier, the National Bank of Poland described the allegations as completely unfounded. In 2024, Glapiński also said that the NBP would not participate in the procedure due to a ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal.

Procedure in the Sejm

In October, the Sejm Committee on Constitutional Responsibility adopted a report on the preliminary motion to hold the NBP governor constitutionally accountable. The Act on the State Tribunal stipulates that the Sejm adopts the relevant decision by an absolute majority of votes, with at least 230 deputies present. Under the law, such a decision also means suspending the official from performing their duties.

At the same time, in 2024, the Constitutional Tribunal questioned the provisions on suspending the NBP governor and the type of majority required to adopt the decision, indicating a three-fifths majority of votes. The tribunal's ruling was published in Dziennik Ustaw. Glapiński's second and final term as head of the NBP expires in June 2028.

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