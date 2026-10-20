Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that the lack of trust between the parties remains one of the main obstacles to a peaceful resolution of Russia’s war against Ukraine. According to him, to achieve lasting peace, it is necessary to resume dialogue, strengthen mutual understanding, and be prepared to make mutual concessions.

Wang Yi made this statement during a joint press conference with his Bulgarian counterpart, Veleslava Petrova-Chamova, in Sofia. The Chinese diplomat spoke not only about Russia’s war against Ukraine but also about conflicts in the Middle East.

According to the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the modern world faces a serious trust deficit, which complicates the resolution of international disputes. He emphasized that dialogue must serve as the foundation for finding peaceful solutions, and that restoring trust is an essential condition for overcoming differences.

“Trust is the cornerstone of peace. In today’s world, the biggest problem is a lack of trust. From the ‘Ukrainian crisis’ to conflicts in the Middle East, resolving differences requires trust, and dialogue is needed to strengthen it,” Wang Yi said.

At the same time, Chinese authorities officially use the term “Ukrainian crisis” to refer to the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

Wang Yi also noted that the issues of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and regional security were discussed during his meetings with representatives of the Bulgarian leadership.

According to the Chinese minister, Beijing continues to make diplomatic efforts to resolve international conflicts. He called on all parties involved to remain open to negotiations, show mutual understanding, and seek compromises.

“China has sent a clear message to all parties: we must maintain firm confidence, demonstrate perseverance, engage in dialogue and consultations, show mutual understanding, and make mutual concessions in order to restore trust and work together to build peace,” Wang Yi stated.

In this way, Beijing emphasizes the need for negotiations and the restoration of trust as components of a peaceful settlement. At the same time, Wang Yi’s statement did not specify a concrete mechanism for reaching agreements between Ukraine and Russia.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

European leaders are considering the possibility of direct negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and are discussing two potential scenarios for ending the war in Ukraine. One scenario involves a ceasefire along the current front lines, while the other involves ceding the remainder of the Donbas to Russia in exchange for Ukraine’s potential accession to NATO.

U.S. President Donald Trump accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being unwilling to end the war. The American leader stated that, in his opinion, the Ukrainian president has not sought an end to hostilities either now or in the past.

More than half of Ukrainians—56%—believe the war will not end before the second half of 2027. At the same time, 62% of those surveyed said they are prepared to endure the war for as long as necessary.

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