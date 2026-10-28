Midterm elections will take place in the United States on November 3. Citizens will elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives, representatives to 35 Senate seats, and governors in 36 states. The vote will not determine the president, but its results will affect the balance of power in Congress and President Donald Trump’s ability to pursue his policies, Deutsche Welle reports.

Which offices will be elected

Members of the House of Representatives are elected to two-year terms in districts allocated among the states according to population. The Senate has 100 seats — two from each state. Senators are elected for six years, while approximately one-third of the upper chamber is up for election every two years. This time, a senator will not be elected in every state.

In most states, governors are elected to four-year terms. Decisions on matters including abortion laws, education, and electoral procedures are made at the state level.

Balance of power in Congress

Currently, the Republican Party, to which Trump belongs, holds a narrow majority in both chambers of Congress. In the House of Representatives, Republicans hold 218 seats, Democrats have 214, one more independent member usually votes with Republicans, and two seats are vacant.

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In the Senate, there are 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats, and two independent senators who usually support Democrats. If the votes are split evenly — 50 to 50 — Vice President J.D. Vance’s vote will be decisive.

Key races

To secure a majority in the House of Representatives, Democrats need to win four more seats. Deutsche Welle lists districts in Iowa, Virginia, and Montana among those with an uncertain outcome.

In the Senate, Democrats also need four additional seats for a majority. In Texas, according to polls, Democrat James Talarico has the same level of support as Republican Ken Paxton. In the Georgia gubernatorial election, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms is competing against Republican Rick Jackson, while the latest polls indicate close standings for the candidates.

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