Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni honored the memory of four people who died on Thursday in the crash of an Italian military helicopter in Bosnia and Herzegovina. As ANSA English reports, two of those killed were military personnel, while the other two were members of the Red Cross Volunteer Military Corps.

Names of the victims

Sergeants Simone Ruggia and Claudio Marchesi, Lieutenant Franco Adriano Zecchillo, and Sergeant Laura Procacci were killed in the crash. Meloni said their lives were cut short while serving Italy and expressed condolences to their loved ones.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Flowers at Circus Maximus

The head of the Italian government laid a bouquet of roses at Rome's Circus Maximus together with Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. She called on people to bring flowers to the Defence Village fair being held there ahead of Italy's National Unity and Armed Forces Day on November 4.

According to Meloni, the space should become an open place to honor the dead and support the injured and their loved ones. Eleven people were also injured in the accident; according to ANSA, none of them is in a life-threatening condition. Crosetto was due to visit the injured in hospitals in Brčko and Tuzla on Friday.

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