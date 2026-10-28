U.S. Senator Calls on Shipping Companies to Turn Back Tankers Carrying Russian Diesel Fuel

U.S. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal contacted the shipping company Eastern Mediterranean Maritime Limited (EASTMED) demanding that it turn back the tanker Agioi Fanendes, which is transporting approximately 40,000 metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the Port of New York and New Jersey.

The senator emphasized that the import of Russian petroleum products violates the Ending Importation of Russian Oil Act, passed in 2022, and that the shipowner will be held liable for any violation.

According to Blumenthal, the Maltese-flagged tanker departed from a Russian port on October 22 and is scheduled to arrive in the U.S. on November 7. The lawmaker stressed that no general licenses issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury can override a direct legislative ban imposed by Congress, and demanded that EASTMED’s management disclose information about the buyer, seller, the charterer, and the cargo insurer by October 31.

Source: the politician’s official statement on X.

U.S. Democratic senators called the Trump administration’s decision to allow the purchase of Russian diesel fuel worldwide for six months a complete betrayal of Ukraine. They also consider this decision a betrayal of European allies and of U.S. national security as a whole.

As a reminder, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on October 9 that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

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