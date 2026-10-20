Germany’s Interior Ministry plans to tighten the rules for taking the German test for immigrants — the Deutsch-Test für Zuwanderer (DTZ) — from November 1. The changes will affect participants in state integration courses: the exam will not be considered passed if a candidate misses one of its sections, even with high results in other parts. The Local Germany reports.

How the assessment will change

Currently, a participant can receive an overall B1 or A2 level if they meet the requirements in the oral part and in at least one of the two written components: the listening and reading block or writing. Under the planned rules, strong results in some tasks will not compensate for failing to complete another section.

The Interior Ministry said the purpose of the innovation is to strengthen the test’s security and prevent abuse. The ministry claims that the number of attempted fraud cases is growing, particularly due to the online spread of materials containing listening and reading tasks and answers.

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What is known about the test

The DTZ is the final language exam for participants in state integration courses in Germany. It tests listening, reading, writing and speaking skills in everyday situations. Last year, 318,550 people took it: 175,193 candidates, or 55%, reached B1 level; 102,663 people, or 32.2%, reached A2 level; and 40,694 participants, or 12.8%, did not reach A2.

Passing the DTZ at B1 level together with the “Life in Germany” test entitles a person to receive a certificate of completion of the integration course. It can also be used to meet language and integration requirements in certain procedures, including obtaining a permanent residence permit.

According to the publication, an Interior Ministry spokesperson was unable to name the number of detected cases of violations, and no published data on the scale of fraud specifically in the DTZ are currently available. Separately, Nuremberg police previously reported an investigation into a network suspected of using stand-ins with forged documents to take language and naturalization exams; this investigation concerned a different scheme.

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