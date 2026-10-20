In Pakistan, the steering committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party discussed its further strategy over two days but did not make any decision. In total, the meeting lasted eight hours, and the committee members’ recommendations were not approved because the senior leadership refused to hold a vote, Dawn reports.

Discussion of the protest march

According to the publication’s source, the meeting participants discussed the reasons for the failure of the protest march led by Sohail Afridi, the role of Tehreek-i-Tahafuz-Ayin-i-Pakistan (TTAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, and decision-making procedures within PTI.

One party leader said that many supporters joined the march in Charsadda, but their number decreased in Mardan, while no preparatory measures were taken in Swabi. Some participants blamed Afridi for the march’s failure, while others raised questions about the work of the steering and political committees, including why the steering committee meeting was convened after seven days.

Proposals concerning the party structure

Some participants said that the party was not operating in accordance with its constitution and that key decisions were being made by an informal committee of five people. They proposed dissolving the political committee and shifting from individual to collective decision-making.

Participants also proposed creating a commission to establish the circumstances, but Barrister Gohar opposed this. Azam Swati proposed holding new intra-party elections and lifting the court suspension of this process. There were also proposals to review the composition of the negotiating committee and include politicians in it, including PTI senators.

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According to Dawn’s source, committee members expressed concern over TTAP opening district offices and asked whether PTI would contest the next elections under the movement’s banner. Gohar denied that such an option was being considered.

After the meeting, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that Mahmood Khan Achakzai would remain the undisputed leader of the opposition because he had been appointed by Imran Khan. According to him, Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas would continue to conduct negotiations on behalf of PTI.

Possible third meeting

The meeting also discussed appointing a coordinator to organize meetings with Imran Khan at Adiala prison. PTI Central Secretary for Information Sheikh Waqqas Akram said the discussion could help the party develop collective decisions and formulate policy. He did not rule out holding a third meeting to determine the next steps.

In a statement after the meeting, PTI expressed concern over actions against the party and pledged to challenge them at all levels. The party also called for protecting the province’s deposits and minerals.

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