Former US Vice President Kamala Harris and the NAACP plan to hold meetings with voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Atlanta, Georgia. The initiative aims to mobilize voters in states where important electoral races are taking place, The Hill reports.

Meetings in Wisconsin and Georgia

Harris is scheduled to speak in Milwaukee on October 26. Wisconsin will elect a new governor after incumbent Governor Tony Evers announced the end of his career. The next meeting is scheduled for October 29 in Atlanta, where Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff is running for a second term against Republican House member Mike Collins.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said that the organization continues to work on voter education and community organizing. According to him, this work does not begin and end on Election Day.

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Possible 2028 nomination

The trips are taking place amid speculation about Harris's possible participation in the 2028 presidential election. She recently said that she has not yet decided, and in February she said that she might run.

A Focaldata and Financial Times poll showed that 30% of respondents named Harris as the Democratic Party's next presidential candidate. Other politicians mentioned in the study included California Governor Gavin Newsom, House member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

According to Harris's office, her October campaign trip also includes stops in Mississippi and New Hampshire.

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