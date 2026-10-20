French PM announces massive security deployment — France 24

In France, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said on October 20 that security forces would be deployed on a large scale ahead of new protests scheduled for the coming Saturday. The organizers announced another round of demonstrations, France 24 reports.

Statements on radical groups

During a session of the National Assembly, Lecornu accused radical ultra-left groups of preparing an insurrectionary plan. According to him, this plan led to violent riots last weekend.

The riots occurred amid nationwide protests over the cost of living and education funding. The prime minister also said that the authorities would not tolerate such groups moving toward the Élysée Palace or Matignon — the offices and residences of France’s president and head of government.

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Deployment of military personnel

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said that during the protests, the authorities would deploy some military personnel from the Sentinelle force to reinforce the police. According to him, this should free up police officers and gendarmes to maintain order.

Lecornu added that the authorities’ goal was the immediate restoration of order.

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