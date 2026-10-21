In Poland, officers of the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA) detained an entrepreneur and a former director of a defense industry company in a corruption case involving the military and defense sectors. As RMF24 reports, both were taken to the prosecutor's office in Krakow, where they were charged with accepting a financial benefit, entering false information into documents, and fraud to the detriment of state-owned companies.

Fourth CBA operation

The detentions were carried out on the instructions of the 8th Military Affairs Division of the District Prosecutor's Office in Krakow. The entrepreneur and former director were located in the Podkarpackie and Świętokrzyskie voivodeships and then brought to Krakow. According to the investigation, the alleged offenses date back to 2017–2020.

The prosecutor imposed, among other measures, police supervision on the suspects. This is already the fourth CBA operation within this investigation. According to the bureau, further actions are planned in the case.

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Suspicions of fictitious services

The investigation covers alleged corruption schemes in the defense and military sectors between 2014 and 2022. According to the CBA, private companies may have issued unreliable invoices for training ground services, including logistics services, which were not actually provided, over several years.

Investigators are also examining suspicions of giving and receiving undue benefits, mainly in cash. According to the Krakow branch of the CBA, private entrepreneurs, members of the management of state-owned companies belonging to the Polish Armaments Group, as well as people connected with military units and research institutions, may have been involved in the scheme.

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