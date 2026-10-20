In Australia, the mother of complainant A gave evidence at the trial of radio host Alan Jones. She said she trusted him as a mentor to her son, but noticed a change in his mood after the 17-year-old spent two days at Jones’s farm in Fitzroy Falls. This was reported by ABC News.

According to complainant A, while staying at the private farm in the Southern Highlands, Jones kissed him, put his tongue in his mouth and touched his buttocks. Jones pleaded not guilty to 21 charges of indecent assault and sexual touching involving five men. The charges concern alleged incidents between 2003 and 2020.

A letter after the trip

The mother told the court that after returning, her son barely slept and did not go to bed at night. Ten days later, he wrote her a letter saying that something inappropriate had happened in Fitzroy Falls, but did not provide detailed descriptions.

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According to the woman, she asked her son whether he wanted to go to the police. He replied that he had not been raped and also said it could be his word against that of the influential Jones.

Financial assistance to the family

The court also heard that the boy’s mother was in a difficult financial situation: she had a $1.3 million mortgage, while a builder had left the house unfinished. Her son first wrote to Jones when he was 13, asking him to help his mother.

Emails presented in court show that Jones remained in contact with the boy for several years, helped reduce his mother’s mortgage debt by $600,000 and provided $100,000 to complete the house. He also arranged for her to speak with the then head of Commonwealth Bank. The woman said that after her son’s letter, she asked him to stop communicating with Jones, but she herself continued corresponding because she feared that the arrangements with the bank could be cancelled.

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