In the United States, President Donald Trump said that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will launch an $8 billion support program for farmers to offset diesel fuel costs during the harvest season. This was reported by The Hindu.

Statement during the campaign

Trump announced the initiative on Monday during a campaign speech in Kansas as part of the campaign ahead of the midterm elections. He described it as a new program to help farmers with fuel costs during the harvest period.

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According to the president, the Department of Agriculture is to provide farmers with $8 billion in support to offset diesel costs during the current harvest season.

Administration of payments

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that payments totaling $8 billion will be administered by the Farm Service Agency. The statement specifically refers to support for farmers in connection with diesel fuel costs during the harvest.

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