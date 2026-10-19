UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced a campaign against passengers who play music or videos loudly on public transport without headphones. Local transport authorities will be given guidance on using powers under which bus passengers can be fined up to £100 for refusing to stop unwanted behaviour.

As The Guardian reports, the government will also launch a nationwide poster campaign under the slogan “share the carriage, not the noise”. Passengers will be urged to use headphones, not make phone calls on speakerphone and watch videos quietly.

Guidance for buses

The guidance will concern powers granted by the Bus Services Act. It allows local transport authorities to set their own rules of conduct on buses and ensure they are enforced.

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A fine of up to £100 may be imposed on a bus passenger who does not stop noisy or other unwanted behaviour after being asked to do so. This includes loudly playing music, vaping and littering inside the vehicle. Bus drivers will not be required to monitor compliance with these rules: transport security staff or police will handle this.

Rail rules and the union’s position

Rail operators can already fine passengers up to £1,000 for similar behaviour. According to YouGov polling, around 60% of voters support measures against people who play music or videos loudly in public places. Another company survey found that speakerphone conversations are among respondents’ three biggest irritants.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the proposed measures were insufficient to address the problems bus workers face every day, including violence. In her view, the proposed fines will not eliminate these risks.

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