In São Paulo, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and right-wing Senator Flávio Bolsonaro held their first debate one week before the second round of the presidential election. During the heated discussion, the candidates repeatedly called each other liars, accused each other of corruption and argued about public security and healthcare, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Mutual accusations

Lula called his rival a liar and a bandit, and also used the word “militiaman” to describe him, hinting at Bolsonaro’s possible ties to Rio de Janeiro paramilitary groups. Flávio Bolsonaro responded that Lula should keep his distance because he feared his wallet would be stolen.

Lula also said that his opponent was worse than his father, former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. The senator replied that Brazil would send Lula into retirement. The president, who is nearly 81 and is seeking a fourth term in office, repeatedly urged viewers to check his opponent’s statements through Google.

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Spending and the pandemic

According to the outlet, Flávio Bolsonaro won 47% of the vote in the first round, while Lula received 45%. The senator criticized the president over allegedly reckless social spending during the campaign and also raised the cost of living and security issues. Lula asked his rival about possible plans to emulate the harsh cuts in public spending implemented by Argentine President Javier Milei, but Bolsonaro did not give a direct answer.

During the healthcare discussion, Bolsonaro acknowledged that the response to the COVID-19 pandemic was not the area with the best results during his father’s presidency and expressed remorse. Jair Bolsonaro, according to Channel NewsAsia, is serving a 27-year sentence under house arrest after a failed coup attempt that occurred following his defeat in the 2022 election.

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