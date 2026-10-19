Mexico detains five in case involving murder of 10 mine workers — CBS News

Mexico has detained five men linked to the kidnapping and murder of 10 workers at the silver mining project of Canadian company Vizsla Silver in the state of Sinaloa. This was reported by CBS News, citing Mexican authorities.

Kidnapping of workers

All those killed were Mexican citizens. They were abducted at gunpoint on January 23 from the territory of the silver mining project operated by the Vancouver-based company. The bodies of the 10 men were later found in concealed burial sites. The victims included two engineers and a geologist.

Vizsla Silver President and CEO Michael Konnert said after the bodies of five employees were discovered that the company was devastated by the consequences of the tragedy. He expressed condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those killed, as well as to the community of Concordia.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Mexican authorities' version

Mexico's Ministry of Defense stated that the detainees belong to one of the groups of the Sinaloa cartel. The ministry identified one of them as Jesus Abraham, nicknamed Taliban. In June, Mexican authorities also announced the detention of another suspect — Gabriel N., known as Gabito, who was described as a hitman for the same group.

According to the government, the mine workers were mistakenly believed to be members of a rival faction of the Sinaloa cartel. Authorities also claim that the suspects operated within a faction controlled by the sons of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. According to the government, the Sinaloa cartel has been gripped by an internal struggle between factions since September 2024.

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