Japan has proposed that the Philippines jointly host a summit of the Asia Zero Emission Community, or AZEC, to strengthen regional energy cooperation amid ongoing instability in the Middle East. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi put forward the initiative during a telephone conversation with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Regional energy resilience

The leaders’ conversation lasted 20 minutes. Takaichi emphasized the importance of strengthening economic and energy resilience through cooperation among countries in the region, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Japanese prime minister also said Tokyo was ready to cooperate with Manila ahead of ASEAN-related summits scheduled for November. The Philippines is chairing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year.

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Preparations for ASEAN meetings

Marcos welcomed the Japanese proposal and expressed Manila’s readiness to cooperate in preparing for the upcoming meetings. The sides also discussed bilateral relations and noted progress in several areas following Marcos’ state visit to Japan in May. The leaders agreed to continue cooperation for peace and stability in the region.

Japan launched the AZEC initiative in 2023. It brings together Japan, Australia and nine Southeast Asian countries to attract investment in clean energy, promote technological cooperation and seek pathways to zero emissions while ensuring reliable energy supplies.

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