The US State Department said that Donald Trump’s administration during his second term has revoked more than 300,000 visas issued to foreign nationals. The department also claims it is doing so faster than any previous administration, Al Jazeera reports.

Grounds for revocation

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott wrote on social media platform X that the decisions concerned foreigners staying in the United States on visas who, according to the department, broke the law, committed fraud or posed a threat to national security.

According to Pigott, the administration has zero tolerance for visa holders who break the law, commit fraud or undermine US national security. He added that the authorities will continue measures to protect the country’s borders and national security.

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Tightening visa controls

In August, the number of revoked visas exceeded 175,000. In January, the State Department reported more than 100,000 cancelled visas and called the figure a record at that time.

The administration has also tightened visa issuance rules, including checks of social media activity and expanded screening. Rights advocates and human rights experts criticized the practice, saying it threatens freedom of speech, resembles surveillance and selectively targets immigrants.

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