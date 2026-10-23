U.S. President Donald Trump has once again raised the possibility of running for a third term, explaining his position by citing alleged fraud in the 2020 election. At the same time, just a few minutes earlier, he himself had acknowledged that the law does not allow him to run for president again.

He made these remarks during a speech at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa.

At first, Trump acknowledged that such a restriction exists.

“I think the law says—I’m not 100% sure—but, in my opinion, the law prohibits me from running again. I’ve looked into the wording,” he said.

This refers to the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which limits the presidency to no more than two terms.

However, Trump soon stated the opposite.

“I believe I have the right to run again because they rigged the election,” he emphasized.

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Trump once again repeated his claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden. There is no evidence to support this.

“We had such good results,” the president added.

If Trump runs in the 2028 election, it will be his fourth presidential campaign and his attempt to secure a third term, according to CNN.

As a reminder, Russia launched a covert online influence campaign ahead of the U.S. midterm congressional elections. According to U.S. intelligence, the goal of the operation was to weaken the positions of Democratic and Republican candidates who support Ukraine, as well as to increase Americans’ distrust of government institutions.

Leading Democrats in the U.S. Congress stated that, following a classified intelligence briefing, they learned of a disinformation campaign which, according to them, the Russian Federation—an aggressor state—is waging against Democrats running in next month’s midterm elections.

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar stated that she would be forced to move out of her apartment in Washington, D.C., due to threats she received following a search by federal agents.

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