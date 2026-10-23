Trump Asked Google to Rename the Atlantic Ocean After Himself — The Guardian

U.S. President Donald Trump asked Google CEO Sundar Pichai to rename the Atlantic Ocean on maps in his honor or in honor of America. The company refused to comply with this request.

“I only like two oceans: the Atlantic and the Pacific. I won’t put ‘Trump’ or ‘America’ on any ocean other than these two. So we took a serious look at the Atlantic,” Trump said.

According to him, he called Pichai and asked if the company could “handle” such a proposal.

As Trump recounted, Pichai refused:

“No, no, no. I’m not going to do that this time… Oceans are a different matter, sir. They border many countries. Please don’t ask us to do that.”

“So I guess I’ll pass. Pass? I think it should stay the Atlantic Ocean,” the U.S. president concluded.

Source: The Guardian

Trump had previously spoken about renaming the Pacific or Atlantic Ocean in his honor.

Prior to that, President Trump had called for renaming New Mexico to “New America.”

In addition, Trump suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz the Trump Strait.

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