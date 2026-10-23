The Regional Court in Weiden, Bavaria, convicted two men for illegally transporting waste from Germany to Poland and the Czech Republic. The main defendant, a 43-year-old manager of a waste disposal company, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison. His 57-year-old co-defendant received a two-year suspended prison sentence, Interia reports.

Transportations took place from 2024

According to the court, the illegal export of waste abroad had continued since 2024. The court found that, on the instructions of the company director, both hazardous and other waste had been knowingly and illegally exported. The scheme involved the 57-year-old man, who arranged the transportation.

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The waste included batteries

During the period covered by the case, approximately 620 tonnes of non-hazardous waste and around 140 tonnes of hazardous waste were transported abroad. The latter mainly included batteries and battery waste. The court indicated that the 43-year-old man acted for profit.

The court's ruling has not yet entered into force.

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