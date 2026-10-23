On October 20, International Sloth Day, a bipartisan bill to ban the import of wild sloths into the country was introduced in the US Congress. The initiative was proposed after 58 of approximately 69 sloths brought to the Sloth World tourist facility in Florida died, Mongabay reports.

Terms of the bill

The document is called the Stopping Legalized Organized Trafficking and Harm to Sloths Act, or the SLOTHS Act. It was introduced by Florida Democratic Representative Maxwell Alejandro Frost and Republican Laurel Lee. The bill provides an exception for the limited import of live sloths to institutions accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, exclusively for breeding.

It also proposes allowing the import of dead sloths for scientific research. If the law is adopted, the illegal import of animals could be punishable by a fine of up to $100,000.

Animal deaths and trade

In August, an investigation into Sloth World concluded that the sloths' deaths were not the result of criminal acts or inadequate care. At the same time, a forensic pathologist found a similar pattern of diseases in the animals affecting several organ systems.

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According to two Costa Rican non-governmental organizations — the Sloth Conservation Foundation and the Sloth Institute — more than 1,100 sloths were imported into the United States from 2011 to 2021, meaning more than 100 animals annually. Representatives of the organizations said that most sloths end up in roadside zoos, where visitors are allowed to hold and interact with them.

Control of international trade

International trade is regulated for only two of the six known sloth species — permits are required for their movement under the CITES Convention. One of the CITES-protected species is critically endangered, while another species not listed by CITES has endangered status.

Sloth Conservation Foundation founder Rebecca Cliffe said that up to 90% of sloths captured for the wildlife trade die during capture and transport.

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