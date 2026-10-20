A federal court in St. Louis, US, has dismissed a civil lawsuit filed by Annie Altman against her brother, OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman. She accused him of repeated sexual abuse more than two decades ago. Sam Altman denies the allegations, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Reason for the lawsuit’s dismissal

US District Judge Zachary Bluestone said that Annie Altman had refused to undergo an independent medical examination. According to him, she had been warned that failure to comply with this requirement would result in the dismissal of the case.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in St. Louis in January 2025. Annie Altman’s attorney, Laura Politi, did not immediately comment. Santos Perez, who had previously represented her in the case but withdrew from it this month, said he was no longer authorized to comment on the proceedings but continued to believe Annie.

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Allegations in the lawsuit

Annie Altman claimed that her brother sexually abused and raped her at the family home in suburban Clayton, Missouri, between 1997 and 2006. According to her account, it began when she was three years old and Sam Altman was 12. She also said that the latest alleged incidents occurred when he was already an adult.

Sam Altman’s lawyers also did not immediately comment. Altman became one of the most recognizable figures in artificial intelligence after the launch of the ChatGPT chatbot in 2022.

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