The British company Advanced Electric Machines (AEM) has unveiled its new Titan electric motor for heavy-duty electric vehicles.

It does not use permanent magnets or rare-earth elements, and its peak power reaches 700 kW, with a torque of 5,000 Nm.

In continuous operation, the motor delivers 500 kW and 3,500 N·m. It is designed for speeds of up to 4,000 revolutions per minute and weighs approximately 200 kg.

The developers also aim to eliminate the use of copper by replacing it with more readily available materials, such as steel and aluminum. The design is intended to be adaptable to various types of heavy-duty vehicles, and the absence of permanent magnets eliminates the risk of demagnetization due to high temperatures.

So far, the company has not disclosed all the technical details of the technology or released its efficiency rating. The first Titan prototypes are scheduled to be manufactured in the third quarter of 2027.

AEM was founded in 2017 at Newcastle University. It recently raised 16 million pounds in investment to develop electric powertrain technologies.

Source: Electrive.com

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