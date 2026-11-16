Ukraine and Hungary are preparing a meeting between Zelenskyy and Orbán to take place by the end of November

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga held talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán. The two sides discussed preparations for a meeting between the leaders of both countries, which is scheduled to take place by the end of November.

According to the minister, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting following talks between the leaders of Ukraine and Hungary, which took place last week in Dublin.

“We agreed to build on the positive momentum in bilateral relations to further develop our cooperation and discussed joint preparations for the meeting between the leaders of our countries, which is scheduled to take place by the end of November,” Sibiga said.

The parties also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including infrastructure, transportation links, trade, energy, the rights of national minorities, regional security, and Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

The minister recalled that on December 3, Ukraine and Hungary will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

“We are working to fill our cooperation with concrete projects that will be mutually beneficial for both countries,” the foreign minister added.