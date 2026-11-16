German Chancellor Lost His Pilot's License and Sold His Plane – Bild

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s pilot’s license, which had allowed him to fly a private aircraft since 2009, was suspended due to a lack of regular flight practice, and the politician himself has sold his twin-engine Diamond DA62 aircraft.

“To retain the right to fly independently, one must fly regularly. Apparently, due to his work, the chancellor does not have enough time for his hobby. After his term ends, he will be able to reinstate his flight certification by passing an exam with an examiner,” journalists note, adding that as early as November 14, during a flight to the CDU party convention in Schleswig-Holstein, Merz was in the cockpit as a passenger, while an employee of the charter airline was at the controls.

Source: Bild.

In Germany, leaders of local chapters of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) sharply criticized party chairman and Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the eve of a two-day conference in Berlin. They point to what they see as the government’s weak performance, the CDU’s low poll numbers, and the party’s electoral defeats.

In Germany, leaders of the black-red governing coalition reached a compromise on several tax initiatives, paving the way for a balanced budget for 2027.

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