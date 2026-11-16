On November 16, the Council of the State Duma of the Russian Federation withdrew from consideration in the second reading a bill that would have allowed “Russian Post” to sell wine online.

Consideration of the bill has been postponed indefinitely.

The bill provided for a three-year pilot program to sell Russian wines, including sparkling and fortified wines. It was initially planned to be launched in Moscow and the Moscow Region. Orders were to be placed through a special website, and alcohol was to be picked up at post offices or delivered by courier no sooner than 24 hours later. Buyers’ ages would be verified through the “Gosuslugi” portal.

The initiative was proposed amid the company’s financial difficulties. Russian Post’s cumulative losses since the start of the full-scale war approached 90 billion rubles, and its debt stood at 126.5 billion rubles as of the end of 2025.

Representatives of several State Duma factions and the Moscow Region Ministry of Health opposed the bill.

The Russian state-owned company “Russian Post” has begun selling off real estate due to a financial crisis and a growing debt burden. The complex of buildings of the Moscow Imperial Post Office on Myasnitskaya Street in central Moscow has been put up for auction with a starting price of 7.7 billion rubles (about $94.9 million). The auction is scheduled for December 9.

Russian authorities are increasingly relying on funds from state-owned banks to finance the budget deficit, which could reach $91.3 billion in 2026.

On October 29, the Russian State Duma passed the first reading of the draft federal budget for 2027–2029. The document provides for increased spending on the military and law enforcement agencies, reduced funding for a number of civilian sectors, and tax increases.

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