This week, the Russian State Duma will consider a bill to increase administrative penalties for the so-called “discrediting” of the army. This was announced by Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of parliament. The bill in question is likely the one submitted for consideration on October 1.

According to the bill, the minimum fine for citizens for public actions aimed at “discrediting” the Russian Armed Forces is to be increased from 30,000–50,000 to 35,000–50,000 rubles. For government officials, the penalties are planned to be raised from 100,000–200,000 to 200,000–370,000 rubles, and for legal entities—from 300,000–500,000 to 600,000–1 million rubles.

According to statistics, between 2024 and 2025, courts issued 2,912 rulings under this section of the Administrative Code. At the same time, in October 2026, Russian authorities classified data on such cases. In particular, information regarding proceedings on “discrediting” the army, inciting hatred, calls for separatism, and violations of the rules governing the activities of foreign agents has disappeared from the statistics of the Judicial Department under the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation.

In addition, the State Duma plans to increase fines under 28 more articles of the Administrative Code. According to Volodin, the current penalty amounts do not always deter people from committing violations, and most fines have not been revised for over 10 years.

The bill also provides for stricter penalties for violations of rules governing rallies, the dissemination of extremist materials, petty hooliganism, appearing in public places while intoxicated, and violations of alcohol sales regulations. Volodin stated that the initiative is allegedly aimed at protecting citizens’ health and improving public safety.

If the bill is adopted, minimum and maximum fines will, on average, roughly double, and for certain offenses, they will increase tenfold. According to Russian government estimates, this could bring in about 5.3 billion rubles to the budget each year.

Russians may also face criminal liability for “discrediting” the Russian Armed Forces. This applies in the event of a repeat offense within one year of the first administrative penalty. Article 280.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation provides for a fine of 100,000 to 300,000 rubles, compulsory labor, or imprisonment for up to five years.

At the same time, a criminal case may be opened even without a prior administrative penalty if the violation was committed for hire, for personal gain, or resulted in serious consequences. In such cases, the maximum prison term is up to seven years.