Putin and Xi Jinping will discuss Ukraine during a working breakfast on November 18

On November 18, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold talks over a working breakfast.

Topics for the meeting include foreign policy and the war in Ukraine.

According to Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov, the talks will take place during the Russian dictator’s visit to Shenzhen, China, on November 18–19, where he will participate in the APEC summit.

Ushakov also reported that preparations for a meeting between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump were discussed during a recent visit by U.S. officials to Moscow.

The trilateral talks between the leaders of the U.S., Russia, and China, scheduled for November 19 in Shenzhen, China, will take place without a pre-agreed agenda. This format is unusual for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who typically insists on thorough preparation for meetings with foreign leaders, the Financial Times reports, citing a knowledgeable source.

Earlier, the Kremlin confirmed for the first time that Putin would travel to the APEC summit in China.

China has confirmed discussions regarding a possible meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Putin.However, Beijing is not interested in holding a trilateral summit involving the U.S. and Russia to discuss ways to end the war in Ukraine, as it considers this a European matter. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier made this statement following his talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

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