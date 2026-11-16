Lukashenko Ordered an Inspection of the Combat Readiness of Belarus' Border Troops

In Belarus, an inspection of the combat readiness of the State Border Committee’s units has begun by order of Alexander Lukashenko. During the inspection, particular attention will be focused on the border service’s mobile units.

Volfovich announced the start of an inspection of the combat readiness of the State Border Committee’s units, carried out at the behest of Alexander Lukashenko.

The Border Service’s maneuver groups have been brought to full combat readiness

. According to a November 16 report by the state news agency “BelTA,” this primarily concerns the Border Service’s maneuver units.

“The main focus is on inspecting what are arguably the agency’s most mobile units. At the same time, the maneuver groups in all formations and detachments of the Border Guard Service have been brought to full combat readiness,” Volfovich stated.

Belarus’s Role in Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine

The Belarusian authorities supported the Russian aggression on February 24, 2022, by allowing the Russian army to use Belarus’s military infrastructure and airspace to invade and launch strikes against peaceful Ukrainian cities.

According to the criteria of the Geneva Conventions, Belarus is not considered a participant in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, as the Belarusian armed forces are not present on Ukrainian territory. However, given other evidence—such as support for the military-industrial complex or the treatment of wounded Russian soldiers—an international court could recognize Belarus as an accomplice to the aggression. Western countries, the European Union, and Ukraine continue to impose sanctions against Belarus due to Alexander Lukashenko’s support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Throughout the period since the Russian military invasion in 2022, military exercises have been held regularly on Belarusian territory.

This was stated by Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council, according to reports citing Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and the Belarusian state news agency BelTA.



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