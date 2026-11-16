Following the conclusion of the trilateral summit involving Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping, a separate bilateral meeting between the Russian and American leaders is planned. This was announced by Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov.

According to him, the parties have already held preliminary discussions on preparations for the talks. The time and venue of the meeting are currently being finalized.

The trilateral talks between Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping are scheduled to take place on November 19 in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had previously announced the agreement on this meeting.

At the same time, Washington had previously stated that no separate meeting between Trump and Putin was planned during the visit to China. According to ABC News, the U.S. side announced precisely trilateral talks involving Xi Jinping.

This is being reported by Russian propaganda media.

As a reminder, Putin and Xi Jinping will discuss Ukraine during a working breakfast on November 18.

The U.S. Third Carrier Strike Group has entered the Central Command area, according to the Jerusalem Post.

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