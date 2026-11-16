Regulators from 38 countries have warned of the risk of a nuclear accident in Ukraine due to Russian strikes – Reuters

Representatives of nuclear safety authorities from 38 countries, including all European Union member states, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan, issued a joint statement on October 16 regarding the growing risks of a nuclear disaster in Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing attacks on critical energy infrastructure.

“We express deep concern over the growing risks to nuclear safety arising from Russia’s war against Ukraine and its ongoing attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure,” the document, initiated by the European associations HERCA, WENRA, and NORA, states.

The authors of the appeal called for an end to strikes on energy facilities that supply power to Ukrainian nuclear power plants, as power outages pose a threat to nuclear fuel cooling systems, which could lead to a reactor core meltdown and a large-scale release of radioactive materials.

Source: Reuters.

During a massive attack on November 3, Russian forces struck a substation that is critical to the stable operation of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a massive attack by Russian terrorists on the Kyiv region on November 7, substations connecting the Rivne and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants to Kyiv and central regions of Ukraine were struck.

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