International allies must plan and provide military support to Ukraine not only for the coming winter but also for the entire year of 2027, so that the Ukrainian Armed Forces can reliably hold the front lines and be in a strong position for future negotiations. This was stated by British Defense Minister Wes Streeting during the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

“We must ensure support through 2027. We hope that the diplomatic initiative currently underway will be successful. This is not a war that Ukraine chose... But as long as it is needed, we will stand with Ukraine,” the British minister emphasized.

During the meeting, he unveiled London’s new winter aid package for Ukraine’s air defense, valued at 240 million pounds sterling. In addition, Streeting announced that later this week, during a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing,” British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will announce additional support measures.

The head of the British Defense Ministry emphasized the importance of long-term cooperation in the field of defense innovation, noting that Ukraine’s combat experience and technological developments are critically important for the security of all of Europe. In his view, investments in Ukraine’s defense are a contribution to NATO’s collective security, as Ukraine currently serves as the first line of defense against Russian aggression.

Source: Ukrinform.

The 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format began on November 17 at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The meeting was convened by the United Kingdom and Germany, which co-chair the group.

During the “Ramstein” meeting, Ukraine will present its partners with key requirements for strengthening its defense. In particular, the discussion will focus on interceptors for air defense, ammunition for combat aircraft, and additional funding.

The 36th meeting of the Ramstein-format Contact Group on Ukraine’s Defense took place on September 9, 2026.

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