In Russia, the aggressor state, a military An-12 transport plane crashed in the Kemerovo region of Siberia. This was reported by RMF24, citing the independent Russian outlet Meduza, which quotes Channel 112.

Reports of a fire

According to unofficial information, the aircraft caught fire during the flight. Telegram channels 112 and Baza also reported that the aircraft was engulfed in flames before the crash.

Channel 112 claims that the entire crew was killed. At the same time, the number of people on board has not yet been established: different reports mention between five and 17 people.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Governor's statement

Kemerovo region Governor Ilya Seredyuk reported only an aviation incident near Yagunovo. He did not specify the type of aircraft, information about fatalities, or the causes of the crash.

Yagunovo is located near Kemerovo Airport. Information about the circumstances of the crash and the number of victims is based on reports from unofficial sources.

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