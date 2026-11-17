In Poland, Synthos Green Energy (SGE) and the Polsat Plus Group have concluded an agreement to develop six small modular nuclear reactors at the PAK site. This was reported by Polsat News, citing SGE founder Michał Sołowow.

According to Sołowow, the agreement was signed with Piotr Żak, chairman of the management board of the Polsat Plus Group and head of ZE PAK. He described the arrangement as an important stage of the project and noted that the site is located in central Poland.

Project financing

Sołowow expects to finalize agreements by the end of the year with investors ready to invest in the project. In his assessment, the amount of financing within this round will exceed €800 million.

Polsat News also reports that financing for the investment could reach 3.5 billion zlotys by the end of the year. Sołowow stated that energy available at a reasonable price is necessary for investment in Poland, including for the development of data centers and artificial intelligence technologies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible involvement of a state fund

Deputy Energy Minister and the Polish government's plenipotentiary for strategic energy infrastructure Wojciech Wrochna said that the government is preparing further steps to support small modular reactors. He referred to the recently adopted Polish Nuclear Energy Program and stressed the need to begin the construction process for such facilities as soon as possible.

According to Wrochna, based on the information available to him, the Polish Development Fund is holding advanced talks on a possible investment in the project. He added that the fund's decision will depend on an assessment of its commercial potential.

GE Vernova Vice President Roger Martella said that Poland is setting the pace in Europe in deploying next-generation nuclear power plants, including small modular reactors. In his view, such projects can contribute to the development of specialists, supply chains, and decarbonized electricity generation.

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