NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called the Ukrainian strike that destroyed the Kerch Road Bridge a success and an inevitable outcome.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Ukraine has a legitimate right to self-defense, which includes striking Russian military and logistical targets, in particular the Kerch Bridge. The Alliance’s leader made these remarks on November 17 in Brussels ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the “Ramstein” format.

Commenting on footage of the Ukrainian attack on the crossing over the Kerch Strait, Rutte emphasized that such actions by the Ukrainian Armed Forces are justified and necessary to defend the country.

According to the NATO Secretary General, although the allies still need to analyze the circumstances and extent of the damage in detail, media reports indicate that the Ukrainian operation against the Russian logistics hub was successful.

Source: “European Truth.”

On the night of November 16–17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. Sergey Aksyonov, the Gauleiter of occupied Crimea, reported the attack, noting that traffic across the bridge had been temporarily suspended.

On the night of November 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack again. OSINT sources report that a section of the bridge’s road arch may have fallen into the water, while the Russian-appointed occupation authorities in Crimea announced the suspension of traffic across the bridge.

Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces and known by the call sign Madyar, published images of the drones used to strike the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He also revealed the units involved in the joint operation.

Approximately 6,000 metric tons of Russian steel ended up at the bottom of the Kerch-Yenikale Canal as a result of the destruction of the Crimean Bridge’s structures on the night of November 17. As a result, according to the author of the post, navigation between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov is effectively blocked: outside the artificial channel, the strait is too shallow for large vessels to pass through.

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