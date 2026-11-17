During his visit to Abu Dhabi, Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Russian Federation’s Security Council, met with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and delivered a written message from Putin to him.

During the talks, the representative of the aggressor country expressed gratitude to the UAE leadership for organizing trilateral meetings involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, as well as for the Emirates’ mediation efforts in the prisoner-of-war exchange processes. Separately, the parties discussed further strengthening their bilateral partnership and issues of mutual interest. The meeting was also attended by the Vice President of the UAE, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and the country’s Foreign Minister.

Earlier, on November 10–11, Abu Dhabi hosted another round of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. As a result, agreements were reached on a large-scale prisoner exchange; however, no significant progress was made on ending the war, security guarantees, or territorial issues.

Source: WAM News Agency.

The two-day talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia in Abu Dhabi ended without noticeable progress on the key issues of ending the war. The parties were unable to bridge their differences regarding Ukrainian territories, future security guarantees, and a ceasefire. At the same time, the participants tentatively agreed on a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war.

During the talks in Abu Dhabi, the Russian delegation stated that it did not have the authority to discuss de-escalation in the Black Sea or the cessation of attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

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