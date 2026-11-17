Pope Leo XIV did not rule out the possibility that Catholic priests might be allowed to marry in the future.

He made this statement on November 17 while speaking with journalists aboard a plane traveling from South America to Rome.

At the same time, the pontiff currently has no plans to change the rules on mandatory celibacy, as this is a complex issue that could cause a schism among the faithful. He emphasized that his current goal is to heal and unite people.

Supporters of abolishing celibacy believe that allowing married men to be ordained would help address the shortage of priests in some regions, particularly in South America.

The issue was already discussed at the Vatican synod on the Amazon in 2019, but at that time, Pope Francis did not implement the proposed changes.

Source: RMF24.

During a visit to France, Pope Leo XIV warned that the development of artificial intelligence could undermine humanity if machines increasingly influence people’s daily lives. In a speech at the Élysée Palace in Paris before French President Emmanuel Macron and diplomats, the pontiff also addressed the issues of scientific progress, the right to life, and human rights, according to MyJoyOnline.

On the first day of his visit to France, Pope Leo XIV criticized the new law on assisted dying. In a speech at the Élysée Palace, he stated that the right to life must remain the foundation of all other human rights.

Pope Leo XIV spoke with a Ukrainian woman before leaving the hospital for the Vatican. On Saturday, October 17, the pontiff left the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome after lunch and returned to the Vatican.

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