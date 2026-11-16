EU may include Russian sport in 22nd sanctions package — RMF24

In Brussels, Belgium, the European Union may include Russian sport and athletes in the 22nd sanctions package. RMF24 reports, citing unofficial information. The draft package is planned to be submitted to EU member states before the summit scheduled for the end of next week, and adopted before Christmas. This requires the unanimous consent of all member states.

Visa restrictions and sanctions

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas confirmed after a meeting of foreign ministers that they had called for tightening visa policy and barring Russian athletes from competitions on the territory of the European Union.

Brussels is considering several restriction options: sanctions against individual athletes, visa restrictions, as well as ending EU funding for international sports federations that allow Russians to compete. In July, nine EU countries, including Poland, approached the European Commission with a proposal to consider restricting funding for federations that allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete under national flags.

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Ukraine’s position and hockey dispute

Ukraine has been seeking in recent weeks to preserve and strengthen restrictions on athletes from Russia and Belarus. Kyiv opposes their return to international competitions even under a neutral flag. Ukraine’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Matvii Bidnyi, is expected to take part in Friday’s meeting of sports ministers from EU countries in Brussels.

European Commission spokesperson Eva Hrncirova stated that Russian athletes’ participation in international competitions under the flag, anthem and other national symbols would mean granting Russia legitimacy and prestige through sport despite its aggression against Ukraine. She also noted that the European Commission would monitor the implementation of the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision regarding the participation of Russian teams in International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments. The federation appealed the decision, while confirming that the Russian national team would not participate in the December World Junior Championship in Canada because Canadian authorities refused to allow the team to enter.

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