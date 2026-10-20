China keeps key lending rates at 3.0% and 3.5% — ECNS

On October 20, the People’s Bank of China left its loan prime rates unchanged: the one-year rate at 3.0% and the rate for loans with maturities of more than five years at 3.5%.

Two rates unchanged

According to ECNS, the decision was announced by the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank. The ECNS report is dated October 20, 2026, and the bank itself left the rates unchanged on Tuesday.

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The two loan prime rate (LPR) values are concerned: the first applies to a one-year term, while the second applies to loans with maturities of more than five years. The one-year LPR was kept at 3.0%, while the rate for long-term loans remained at 3.5%.

Effective until the next announcement

The set values will remain effective until the next LPR announcement. According to the central bank, until that announcement, a rate of 3.0% will apply to one-year loans, and 3.5% to loans of more than five years.

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