In Saudi Arabia, forces intercepted a ballistic missile aimed at the country’s capital, Riyadh, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said. This was reported by Asharq Al-Awsat. According to the publication, the incident occurred on Tuesday, October 20.

Coalition statement

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki said on X that Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward Riyadh. He said the missile was launched by the Houthi group, which he described as terrorist.

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Warning for Riyadh

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense said on X that the National Early Warning Platform had issued an alert for the city of Riyadh about a possible danger. The statement did not specify exactly where the missile was intercepted or whether there were any consequences from its launch.

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