More than 10 kilometres of the S19 Krynice—Dobrzyniewo—Białystok Zachód expressway in the Podlaskie Voivodeship have been opened to traffic. The cost of implementing the project, including design work, amounted to PLN 405 million, RMF24 reports.

Connection to the S8 route

The new road begins in Krynice, where it connects to national road No. 65 towards Białystok and Ełk. It then bypasses Białystok from the west and leads to the Białystok Zachód interchange, where it joins the S8 Białystok—Warsaw route.

At this interchange, the S8 crosses the S19 at different levels; the latter is being built as part of the international Via Carpatia route. Deputy Infrastructure Minister Stanisław Bukowiec said that this direction is expected to be completed from the north in about two to two and a half years, so that transit traffic from the Belarusian border will completely bypass Białystok.

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Plans through 2029

The General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways noted that the northern part of the Białystok bypass will be fully usable after the completion of the neighbouring Czarna Białostocka—Białystok Północ and Białystok Północ—Dobrzyniewo sections. Their commissioning is scheduled for 2029.

The opened section became the sixth section of the S19 put into operation in the Podlaskie Voivodeship. The total length of S19 sections available to drivers in the region now stands at 79.7 km. By the end of 2026, it is planned to increase this to 104.7 km thanks to other sections being built in the south of the voivodeship.

The road was built by a consortium of PORR SA and Unibep SA. The design-and-build contract was signed in 2021, while the main construction works began in 2024.

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