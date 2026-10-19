South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has called for the country to regain operational control of its troops in wartime from the United States as soon as possible. He stressed that the process should more accurately be called not a transfer, but a return or restoration of control, Korea Herald reports.

Return of operational control

During a meeting with journalists at the presidential press center in Chun Choo-gwan, Lee said that South Korea has sufficient capabilities to independently command its own forces in wartime. According to him, consultations between Seoul and Washington are generally moving toward the return of such control, although the process will be difficult.

Lee's administration aims to complete the process by the end of its five-year term in 2030. At the same time, the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, General Xavier Brunson, warned against haste last week, citing new requirements due to evolving security threats, including North Korea's missile capabilities.

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Differences with the United States

Lee acknowledged that Washington emphasizes South Korea's readiness to independently manage military operations. At the same time, he believes that assessing and developing such capabilities should be Seoul's own responsibility. The president called military sovereignty one of the fundamental elements of state sovereignty.

Lee also downplayed reports of tensions in intelligence sharing between South Korea and the United States regarding North Korea's nuclear activities. South Korea's National Intelligence Service confirmed a disruption in the transmission of such information but denied broader restrictions on cooperation in other areas.

Position on CPTPP

Separately, the president reaffirmed South Korea's intention to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. He noted that the authorities postponed a planned November application to discuss risks with farmers and fishermen who may suffer losses due to increased competition. To join, the country needs the consent of all 12 current members of the agreement, including Japan.

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