Storm Adam kills two people in Spain — The Independent

Two women died in Spain as a result of Storm Adam, while heavy rain and flooding prompted the evacuation of thousands of people and disrupted air traffic in Ibiza. As The Independent reports, warnings of significant danger due to severe weather remained in place in several regions of the country.

Two deaths

During the night into Sunday, a 55-year-old woman went swimming with her husband at Almardá Beach in the city of Sagunto near Valencia. An orange warning for strong winds and heavy rainfall was in effect in the region. Her husband, from the Netherlands, managed to get out of the sea and called emergency services at around 8 p.m. The coast guard and a maritime rescue service helicopter were involved in the search. The woman's body was later found at the neighboring Canet d'en Berenguer beach.

Another woman, aged 35, died on Saturday in Cabrera de Mar, about 27 kilometers north of Barcelona. She was trying to cross a river with her children when she was swept away by the fast current. Her partner jumped into the water and saved a child, while the woman's body was found in a port near Barcelona. The municipality of Cabrera de Mar declared October 19 a day of mourning and held a minute of silence.

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Flooding in Ibiza and cancelled flights

Since Saturday, heavy rain and thunderstorms have affected the Levante region in eastern Spain and part of the Balearic Islands. In Ibiza, the island's main airport suspended operations twice due to heavy rain and severe flooding. A red alert was declared there on Sunday after 60 liters of rainfall per square meter fell within an hour.

Due to the severe weather, 27 flights were cancelled and another 16 were diverted to other airports. Some island residents were left without electricity. Storm Adam became the first named storm of the 2026–2027 season; it was expected to weaken in the following days.

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