In Latvia, Polish border guards will assist the Latvian State Border Guard in monitoring the Latvian-Belarusian state border from October 19 to November 1. This was reported by LSM English, citing a statement by the Latvian State Border Guard.

Theoretical and practical support

Polish border guards will provide their Latvian counterparts with theoretical and practical support in the field of border surveillance.

They will also share professional experience and knowledge.

The Latvian State Border Guard noted that the cooperation will facilitate the exchange of experience between the border services of the two countries and strengthen interaction in carrying out border surveillance tasks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cooperation agreement

The involvement of Polish specialists is being carried out on the basis of a cross-border cooperation agreement between the Latvian State Border Guard and the Polish Border Guard.

The parties signed the agreement on October 2 this year.

This year, as part of bilateral cooperation, Latvian border guards were also assisted by representatives of the border services of Finland, Estonia and Lithuania.

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