The results of tests on tissue removed during Pope Leo XIV’s surgery confirmed that the cancer was localized.

Following the surgery, the pontiff does not require additional treatment.

“Pope Leo XIV does not require further treatment following surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his lung,” the pontiff’s doctors reported.

According to Vatican officials, an examination of the tissue removed during the surgery confirmed the diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma. This was consistent with the doctors’ initial assumptions, and the test results showed that the disease was localized.

“Further oncological examinations confirmed that no additional treatment is necessary,” the Vatican stated.

Pope Leo XIV, 71, was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital four days after the surgery. As he left the hospital, the pontiff paused to speak with people who had come to support him.

On Wednesday, following his discharge, the Pope held his first weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square.

The surgery took place on October 13 and lasted 90 minutes. During the procedure, doctors removed the lower part of the pontiff’s right lung.

Leo XIV personally announced the upcoming surgery during the traditional Sunday prayer in St. Peter’s Square. At that time, he told those present that doctors had discovered a tumor in his lung.

The pontiff also noted that the disease had been detected at an early stage.

According to the results of postoperative tests, the Pope will not require additional cancer treatment.

This was reported by the BBC.

Earlier, Pope Leo XIV stated that the parties negotiating an end to the war must be prepared to compromise on certain positions in order to achieve peace. He made these remarks on September 28 during a speech to European leaders in Metz, France.

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