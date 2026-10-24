Germany detains suspect in alleged attempt to join IS — Der Spiegel

In Germany, a 21-year-old citizen of the country has been taken into custody following his extradition to the country. An investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe ordered the arrest warrant to be executed, Der Spiegel reports, citing confirmation from a spokeswoman for the Federal Prosecutor General’s Office to dpa. According to the publication, the man was extradited to Germany on Friday.

Journey through Ethiopia

According to the Federal Prosecutor General’s Office, in January 2025 the suspect traveled from Berlin to Ethiopia. He allegedly planned to reach Somalia, join the terrorist group “Islamic State” there and undergo training as a militant.

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The man did not reach Somalia. Instead, prosecutors claim, he traveled to Pakistan to join “Islamic State” there. He was detained in Pakistan in February 2025.

What the man is suspected of

Germany’s Federal Prosecutor General’s Office suspects the 21-year-old man of attempting to become a member of a terrorist organization abroad, as well as preparing a serious violent crime posing a threat to the state. Under German law, this offense may include leaving Germany to participate in the activities of a terrorist organization abroad or to undergo training with it.

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