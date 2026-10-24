Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, speaking at a socialist rally in Granada, pledged to enshrine the right to abortion in the Constitution if he remains in power after the general election on November 29, 2026. The Rio Times reports.

Election promise

Sánchez leads the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, which is currently in power. At the gathering in the southern Spanish city, he said that women’s right to abortion in the country “cannot be touched.” According to the organizers, about 3,000 people attended the rally.

The head of government also said that euthanasia, which is legal in Spain, will remain a “great achievement,” while the minimum wage will continue to rise regardless of agreements with employers.

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Parliamentary majority needed for changes

Sánchez’s initiative is an election promise rather than an adopted amendment. Under Article 167 of Spain’s Constitution, changing it usually requires the support of three-fifths of both chambers of parliament — the Congress of Deputies and the Senate.

According to the publication, current polls do not predict the necessary majority for left-wing forces. Sánchez had already put forward a similar idea during the previous term, but it was not implemented.

The statement came after Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the conservative People’s Party, who is ahead of Sánchez in the polls, said there was a need to resume discussion of parental consent for minors seeking an abortion.

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