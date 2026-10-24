Protests have erupted in France against Marine Le Pen's party convention — France24

In the French city of Orléans, thousands of people took to the streets to protest the National Rally party convention, chanting anti-fascist slogans. The de facto leader of the political party is Marine Le Pen, who is currently considered the frontrunner in the race for the French presidency.

Amid escalating tensions, the French far-right National Rally party is holding its annual convention in Orléans, south of Paris. It is expected that Marine Le Pen’s presidential campaign will be officially launched during the event, and Jordan Bardella will be re-elected as party leader.

The demonstration, taking place on the day of new nationwide protests against the rising cost of living—after similar protests a week ago escalated into street clashes—is directed against both Le Pen and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Le Pen—behind bars!” shouted the crowd of demonstrators, holding signs reading “Young people say ‘screw you…’ to the National Rally” and “We’re hotter than the fascists.”

This National Rally party convention in Orléans marked Le Pen’s first major campaign rally; polls name her the leading candidate to replace Macron in the presidential election, which will take place in the country in just six months.

This was reported by France24.

Marine Le Pen could win the French presidential election by a wide margin, according to a poll.

According to Interia, an IFOP poll showed that Marine Le Pen leads in all scenarios analyzed for the French presidential election. In the first round, the National Rally candidate could receive between 34% and 38% of the vote, regardless of who represents the centrist bloc.

IFOP Poll: Le Pen Leads in All Scenarios for the French Election — Interia.

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